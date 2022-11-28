Monday, November 28, 2022
     
Prateek Kuhad & his girlfriend Niharika Thakur's breakup sparks memefest, netizens say 'Abhi banenge gaane'

Prateek Kuhad and his girlfriend Niharika Thakur's breakup sets off a meme fever on Twitter. Here's what netizens have to say.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2022 19:45 IST
Prateek Kuhad & her girlfriend Niharika's breakup
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATEEKKUHADFC Prateek Kuhad & her girlfriend Niharika's breakup

Prateek Kuhad is one of the finest independent music artists in the country. He makes everyone go ga-ga with his soulful tunes. Well, the singer is currently suffering from heartbreak. The singer is making waves on the internet after his breakup reports surfaced. Kuhad was dating doctor Niharika Thakur for quite a long time. While the two never spoke much about their relationship, they often shared pictures and love-filled captions on social media. During a recent interview, the Kasoor singer confirmed their separation. 

Recently, during an interview with Hindustan Times, the 32-year-old singer said, "No, I am not (in a relationship). I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think (I’m in a relationship), but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago." Kuhad was questioned about Niharika and he refrained from talking about her. "I don’t want to get too personal. But I’m single. I broke up recently," he said.

He further stated, "I am good. Have been really busy, lots of shows are happening. I have just been making music."

According to reports, It was a mutual decision and the two continue to remain cordial. 

After the announcement, fans took to the microblogging site to react to their separation. They sparked a memefest on Twitter. One user wrote, "Will Prateek Kuhad now listen to Prateek Kuhad songs?." Another user wrote, "Now even Prateek Kuhad will listen to Arijit Singh." A third user commented, "Prateek Kuhad confirmed his breakup and also said he has been busy. Guys bahut zada heartbreaking album drop hone vaali hai." 

Some commenters quipped that he would start listening to his own music, but others stated that he should start listening to Arijit Singh's playlist. Others made light of the fact that they were anticipating his breakup album.

