Women share pictures draped in nine yards as #SareeTwitter trends

#SareeTwitter trend is back and has taken the internet by storm as several women have taken to the micro-blogging to sharing photos showing them wearing sarees. Twitter is abuzz with colourful and bright pictures of women draped in the garment. The trend started on Monday and, now Twitter us filled with graceful pictures of women flaunting their gorgeous sarees.

#SareeTwitter

Post a pic and talk about a special memory or what that saree is?

(post a creepy comment & get blocked)



This is a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree(mom’s) with gold zari border with peacock and decorative Paisley motifs and ‘vaira oosi’ stripes all over the body. https://t.co/Ua3W8kPPla pic.twitter.com/Ip033oJBJv — thiruttu sundari (@bhavyasundar) July 6, 2020

#SareeTwitter is trending and I can't resist my urge to post this one proper photo of me in saree. Enjoy :) pic.twitter.com/WrSCAjI3XS — Rekha Sanjesh (@rekhaasanjesh) July 6, 2020

Some users also shared pictures of their wives, daughters and other relatives posing for graceful pictures in their favourite sarees.

Some shared throwback pictures of scientists and pilots wearing sarees.

1970 :: Scientist Working In National Physical Laboratory #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/eXebP076JJ — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 6, 2020

In 1936 Pilot Sarla Thakral Flew Gypsy Moth Aircraft #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/aBq6SaluJu — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 6, 2020

