Women share pictures draped in nine yards as #SareeTwitter trends

#SareeTwitter has once again taken the internet by storm. Women are sharing their pictures draped in nine yards to be part of the trend.

New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2020 22:34 IST
#SareeTwitter trend is back and has taken the internet by storm as several women have taken to the micro-blogging to sharing photos showing them wearing sarees. Twitter is abuzz with colourful and bright pictures of women draped in the garment. The trend started on Monday and, now Twitter us filled with graceful pictures of women flaunting their gorgeous sarees.

Some users also shared pictures of their wives, daughters and other relatives posing for graceful pictures in their favourite sarees.

Some shared throwback pictures of scientists and pilots wearing sarees.

