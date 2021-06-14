Image Source : TWITTER/ITS_AMITKUMAR We Miss You! Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary

Today, June 14 2021 marks the first death anniversary of Bollywood's powerhouse Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor who was fondly known for portraying diverse roles with perfection died by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. It's been a year, but the nation still continues to feel the void left by the late actor. He began his acting career in 2008 with TV show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and became a household name through 'Pavitra Rishta' opposite Ankita Lokhande. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' and since then he never looked back. The actor has been a part of several hit films including 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,' 'Kedarnath' and 'PK'. On his first death anniversary, fans remembered the industry's lost gem and shared tweets with hashtag #SushantSinghRajput that became one of the top trends on Monday.