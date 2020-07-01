Image Source : TWITTER/@BACKTONATURE Viral: Video of baby stingrays with little pink faces and dancing feet makes netizens go aww

A captivating moment was captured on camera when small baby stingrays with pink faces were seen wiggling their cute little feet under the sea. According to reports, the video was shot back in 2010 at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, Oregon. The adorable video which has been shared on Twitter by ‘Back to nature’, has left Twitterati in utter admiration.

"Baby Stingrays and tiny feets," reads the caption. Take a look:

Baby Stingrays and tiny feets pic.twitter.com/mX8En4E0n5 — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) June 30, 2020

In the clip, one can see two baby stingrays swimming and ‘dancing’ around. While some internet users believe that the baby stingrays are wiggling their ‘feet’ in the video, well, spoiler alert, they are their pelvic fins and not ‘tiny dancing feet’. From ‘pokemon’ to believing that human came out of the ocean million years ago, netizens can’t get over the ‘phenomenal’ video.

I have NEVER seen this before, its truly amazing and made me very happy 👍❤️ how amazing is the natural world? Love it 😊 — Natasha (@GloriaBear01) June 30, 2020

they are gorgeous little Aliens — Chrys Bell (@Ozmocat55chrys) June 30, 2020

😍🥰🤡🥳😍🥰😻😺🤡HOW ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE THEY ARE LITTLE BABIES ! BLESS — Amba Britney Moxie (@KorvinLily) June 30, 2020

we finally have the explanation: where do humans come from?

they came out of the ocean millions of years ago when they were just rays!

attest to their tremendous adaptation😁 — De.Zest.poire2022 (@Personn97235700) June 30, 2020

