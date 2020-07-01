Wednesday, July 01, 2020
     
Viral: Video of baby stingrays with little pink faces and dancing feet makes netizens go aww

The adorable video which has been shared on Twitter by ‘Back to nature’, has left Twitterati in utter admiration. "Baby Stingrays and tiny feets," reads the caption. Take a look: 

New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2020 20:24 IST
A captivating moment was captured on camera when small baby stingrays with pink faces were seen wiggling their cute little feet under the sea. According to reports, the video was shot back in 2010 at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, Oregon. The adorable video which has been shared on Twitter by ‘Back to nature’, has left Twitterati in utter admiration.

"Baby Stingrays and tiny feets," reads the caption. Take a look: 

In the clip, one can see two baby stingrays swimming and ‘dancing’ around. While some internet users believe that the baby stingrays are wiggling their ‘feet’ in the video, well, spoiler alert, they are their pelvic fins and not ‘tiny dancing feet’. From ‘pokemon’ to believing that human came out of the ocean million years ago, netizens can’t get over the ‘phenomenal’ video. 

