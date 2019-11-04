'Parenting goals': Video of father interrogating his toddler goes viral

As soon Mila's dad saw the jacket stuffed in one of the pockets of her backpack, he pressed her for an answer.

A video of a girl being questioned by her father after she came home with a random jacket is going viral -- with netizens tagging it as 'parenting goals'.

Mila, the toddler in question, came home with a pink and grey jacket, leaving her parents, Ranya Samara and Ehab Rahman, a bit confused. They could not remember buying that coat for their three-year-old daughter.

As soon Mila's dad saw the jacket stuffed in one of the pockets of her backpack, he pressed her for an answer.

Mila knew what she had to say. When she was asked where she got her coat from, she said, "From the jacket store for five monies."

so mila came home from school today with a random jacket pic.twitter.com/bAnBo3NOUf — آيه (@samaraa0) October 31, 2019

As much as Mila was loved on Twitter for her attitude, her father's composure was hailed as "parenting goals" by many.

Honestly this is parental goals! pic.twitter.com/6RjkwbzUjv — Adum Whorelock 🎟 (@AdumWhorelock) October 31, 2019

Okay but can we talk about your man? Damn! He is so sweet! pic.twitter.com/x0fRJglMK2 — Draca (@ILuvMyAfro) November 1, 2019

Can you teach parenting to 99% of the parent population please? Please? pic.twitter.com/yoPhHC24Gv — Mo Khalid (@Mo_Khalid) October 31, 2019

Mila's mother in following tweets wrote the jacket was returned with "absolutely no fuss".