'Parenting goals': Video of father interrogating his toddler goes viral

A video of a girl being questioned by her father after she came home with a random jacket is going viral -- with netizens tagging it as 'parenting goals'.

New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2019 15:35 IST
As soon Mila's dad saw the jacket stuffed in one of the pockets of her backpack, he pressed her for an answer.

Mila, the toddler in question, came home with a pink and grey jacket, leaving her parents, Ranya Samara and Ehab Rahman, a bit confused. They could not remember buying that coat for their three-year-old daughter.

As soon Mila's dad saw the jacket stuffed in one of the pockets of her backpack, he pressed her for an answer.

Mila knew what she had to say. When she was asked where she got her coat from, she said, "From the jacket store for five monies."

As much as Mila was loved on Twitter for her attitude, her father's composure was hailed as "parenting goals" by many.

Mila's mother in following tweets wrote the jacket was returned with "absolutely no fuss".

 

 

