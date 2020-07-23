Viral: On Drone cam, rabbit caught in brutal chase by 2 dogs. Will it survive? Watch till the end

Image Source : TWITTER/ viral video

A drone video of two fierce Saluki dogs chasing a rabbit has gone viral on the Internet. The video is thrilling and can make your heart race faster. In the clip, the dogs can be seen fiercely chasing a small rabbit while the small creature is seen running for his life. The shot has been taken from a drone and has triggered myriad reactions from Twitterati.

"Moral of the strory : Rabbit doesn’t lose everytime," read a tweet.

Moral of the strory : Rabbit doesn’t lose everytime — ਟੀਨ ਟੀਨ 🇮🇳 (@imYk007) July 22, 2020

"Distinctive filming of a chase by a Drone of two fierce Saluki dogs behind a rabbit.Look at the acceleration and maneuvering of the rabbit.Watch how d rabbit with a small lung and small feet struggles; can d Salukis catch b4r the rabbit manages to enter it’s hole!!," wrote another user.

Distinctive filming of a chase by a Drone of two fierce Saluki dogs behind a rabbit.Look at the acceleration and maneuvering of the https://t.co/lMsL6Dbe1F how d rabbit with a small lung and small feet struggles; can d Salukis catch b4r the rabbit manages to enter it’s hole!!😀 pic.twitter.com/Yl9l49SXiO — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) July 22, 2020

A user wrote, "Midway through the video, my heart was pounding, I was at the edge of my seat, my mouth half open in absolute disbelief and was silently cheering every time the lil' guy executed a sharp turn to miraculously miss one of the canines! Whew!!! This was a cliff hanger!!"

Midway through the video, my heart was pounding, I was at the edge of my seat, my mouth half open in absolute disbelief and was silently cheering every time the lil' guy executed a sharp turn to miraculously miss one of the canines! Whew!!! This was a cliff hanger!! — Siju Narayan സിജു ନାରାୟଣ (@siju_narayan) July 23, 2020

"The rabbit took very tight corners to turn when ever dogs would get close to him. That's so smart! With dogs with more mass would need greater force to stop, turn and accelerate again. Nature is amazing!," another tweet read.

The rabbit took very tight corners to turn when ever dogs would get close to him. That's so smart! With dogs with more mass would need greater force to stop, turn and accelerate again. Nature is amazing! — Abhishek Jain (@iabhishek_j) July 23, 2020

A Twitter user wrote, "what most people cant see is at some point one of those dogs almost premeditated the direction change of rabbit and stepped in that direction but rabbit saw that coming too. what a mind game".

what most people cant see is

at some point one of those dogs almost premeditated the direction change of rabbit and stepped in that direction but rabbit saw that coming too



what a mind game — Vijay (@Vijay052480) July 23, 2020

"These hounds imo are trained to chase but no natural killer instinct. A tiger, wolf or leopard would have made the final leap to grasp the prey much before- they were in range many times in this case. Gym training vs jungle training," read another tweet.

