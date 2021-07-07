Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUDARSAN PATTNAIK Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar with special sand art

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 98. Many celebrities remembered screen icon Dilip Kumar and paid their tribute. Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to veteran actor Dilip Kumar with his sand art on the Puri beach and shared pictures in a post on Twitter.

Along with a sand sculpture of Dilip Kumar, he wrote a message that said, “The end of an era. Tribute to cinematic legend Dilip Kumar. RIP. “Tribute to the cinematic legend #DilipKumar Ji. My sand art on Puri beach in Odisha. RIP,” Sudarsan Pattnaik said in the caption of his Twitter post.

Take a look:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the late actor will be honoured with state funeral and tweeted, "Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has instructed that the funeral of veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be held in a state funeral."

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital last week after complaining of breathlessness. Dilip Kumar's death announcement was followed by the details of his funeral in a tweet. The first tweet by their family friend read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui." Another one read, "Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai."

Known as Tragedy King, Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas' (1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The evergreen icon is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.