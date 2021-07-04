Special26: Anupam Kher gives netizens 'guess the movie' task, Tweeple start meme fest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER #Special26: Anupam Kher gives netizens 'guess the movie' task

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday gave netizens an interesting challenge on social media. The actor often shares funny titbits and offers rewards to people for captions on his posts and other responses. Once again, he put a challenge for his followers to guess the name of the film he dropped the picture from. Anupam Kher posted a photo of himself looking somewhat tensed and puzzled in a hotel room and asked netizens to guess the name of the movie.

While some fans were quick to guess that it was 'Special 26,' some started the meme fest. In Special 26, Anupam Kher had played the role of Pramod Kumar Sharma. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie revolved around a heist by a group posing as CBI officers. The movie was a success at the box office. Akshay Kumar was the leading man of the movie.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Some made memes out of it :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher had also won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday', adding a feather to his cap. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the prestigious film festival. Apart from 'Happy Birthday', Anupam has several other projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'.