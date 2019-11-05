Odd-even scheme evokes mixed reaction from Twitterverse

The scheme will remain in force till November 15 and will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm.

Twitterverse is divided over implementation of the odd-even scheme in the national capital on Monday by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to tackle air pollution after Diwali.

While some have thanked the Delhi government for launching the scheme and pushing people to use public transport, a few are pessimistic about its results in the longer run.

"Dy CM @msisodia cycled today to work to Delhi Secretariat, ITO, from his residence near the Supreme Court, with a message to Delhi - Please follow #OddEven, for yourself, not because the govt has enforced it," a user wrote.

#OddEven is like trying to save a person from a Heart attack by Homeopathy. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 4, 2019

Movies based on Delhi pollution. pic.twitter.com/RXqgPu9Aib — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) November 4, 2019

Madhuri Dixit : 🎶saanson ki maala pe simrun ...🎶



Rani Mukherjee : 🎶 Saanson ko saanson mein dhalne do zara...🎶



Katrina Kaif : 🎶Saans mein teri saans mili toh ...🎶



Delhi : Hold my beer! 😎#DelhiPollution — 💲🅰️〽️ (@Samcasm7) November 4, 2019

"Burning of straw in Punjab and Haryana has increased pollution in Delhi, due to which Delhi @ArvindKejriwal government has implemented #OddEven," another user noted.

"Meanwhile, Delhi CM to combat Delhi Pollution, Odd Days: Don't burst Crackers, Even Days: Burst Crackers in AAP rallies, Hypocrisy thy name is Arvind Kejriwal! #OddEven #OddEvenDobara," wrote another user.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to the Twitter to urge people to follow the new rule. "Hello Delhi! Odd Even is starting from today to reduce pollution. Do follow Odd Even for your health, your children's health and your family's breath. Share car, this will increase friendship, build relationships, save petrol and reduce pollution. Delhi will show it again," he tweeted.

