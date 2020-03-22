Janata Curfew effect: Peacocks spotted on Noida street, watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Janata Curfew effect: Peacocks spotted at Noida street, watch video

On 19 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested everyone barring those engaged in essential services, to stay at home from 7 am to 9 pm on 22 March, calling it a ‘Janata Curfew’ It is clearly a sign of unusual times when, in peacetime, the leader of a nation has to appeal for a nationwide voluntary curfew. The call has received a positive response and, now its effects are being seen across the nation. In one rare sight, peacocks were spotted on empty Noida street today.

In the video, we can see some peacocks roaming freely in the streets during Janata Curfew. Take a look:

Peacocks spotted at Noida street during #JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/lu9PEpAPxw — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, actor Anupam Kher also pointed out how it was pleasant to hear the chirping of birds instead of traffic in Mumbai today.

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and bare number of vehicles were on the road on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus. As the 14-hour 'Janata curfew' got underway at 7 am, people kept themselves indoors as part of the social distancing exercise to help stop the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, India has reported 6 deaths and 341 cases so far.