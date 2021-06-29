Tuesday, June 29, 2021
     
  4. ICAI CA exams 2021: Meme fest begins as SC gives nod to conducting offline exams

ICAI CA exams 2021: Meme fest begins as SC gives nod to conducting offline exams

The Supreme Court today gave its nod on conducting the CA exams from July 5. Since the news broke out Netizens have taken over the internet to express their views via memes on the social media platform.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 29, 2021 21:57 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@PUN_INTENDED___

The Supreme Court today gave its nod on conducting the CA exams from July 5 but asked it to consider allowing students affected by the COVID-19 to opt-out of the tests if they so wish. “If a change happens last minute you have the option to opt-out, but otherwise you cannot resort to this. But individual logistical needs cannot be taken care of.” the jury said on the issue.

Citing the pandemic, petitioners had urged the top court to direct ICAI to postpone the exam to a later date or until teachers, students, and invigilators were all vaccinated. However, the regulatory body said the exams cannot be “postponed or deferred” as the COVID-19 cases across the country have decreased substantially.

Since the news broke out Netizens have taken over the internet to express their views via memes on the social media platform. While some students are really happy, others who had expected the exams to be postponed will now have to finish the course in a hurry.

