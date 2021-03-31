Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's funny dialogues light up Twitter

Image Source : TWITTER/SUNEIL SHETTY Still from Hera Pheri

"Ladki ka chakkar babu bhaiya". "Ye baburao ka style ka style hai". "Mai sach mei jaa raha hun". If you remember these dialogues, you're definitely a Heri Pheri fan. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal turns 21 and the lead actors and fans are finding it hard to believe that it has been over two decades since the film released. Wednesday, Akshay and Suniel went down memory lane and shared a nostalgic post remembering the time they shot for the film.

"No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today," tweeted Suniel. Akshay was quick to react to the post. He wrote, "Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one : dhoti Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora."

Gulshan Grover also shared a video from the film. Take a look:

Related: Hera Pheri 3 update: Suniel Shetty says 'differences need to be ironed out'

Not just the cast of the film but fans too went on a nostalgic trip. Recalling funny moments from the film, they shared hilarious dialogues of Her Pheri on Twitter. Sample some of these tweets:

Hera Pheri was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film "Ramji Rao Speaking". It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as three good natured men struggling in life, who get rich thanks to a freak twist of fate involving a wrong telephone number and a sinister kidnapping gone haywire. Tabu also played a pivotal role in the entertainer, which set the template for new-age comedy in Bollywood.

The sequel to "Hera Pheri", titled "Phir Hera Pheri", was released in 2006. While the three heroes returned, Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen were cast as female leads, and late Neeraj Vora took over as director. Several media reports suggest that the makers are planning to come up with the third part of the film. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

For more trending news click here!