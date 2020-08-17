Elon Musk begs Twitterverse to trash him on Wikipedia, his page gets locked

Monday, August 17, 2020
     
On Sunday, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers to trash him on Wikipedia. He tweeted, "Please trash me on Wikipedia, I'm begging you" While Twitterati was surprised by the weird request, they did take him up on it and wrote all sorts of things on his page.

New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2020 14:38 IST
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk left the Twitterverse amazed once again after he put forward a weird request. On Sunday, he asked his Twitter followers to trash him on Wikipedia. He tweeted, "Please trash me on Wikipedia, I'm begging you" While Twitterati was surprised, they did take him up on his request and wrote all sorts of things on his page.

Sharing pictures of the new information that was added to his page after the tweet went viral, one Twitter user revealed that 'rapper' was added to his bio. Also, another added, "All major wars, diseases and financial disasters of the last century can be directly attributed to Mr Musk or one of his companies" Musk even responded to this information with a laughing face emoji.

Before his begging tweet, Musk had written, "History is written by the victors ... except on Wikipedia haha" Interestingly, after his weird request, Wikipedia had to lock Elon Musk's page. It read, "This page is protected to prevent vandalism."

Check out the tweets here-

In 2019, Elon Musk had tweeted that he read his Wikipedia page and asked someone to delete 'investor' from there. He tweeted, "Just looked at my wiki for 1st time in years. It's insane! Btw, can someone please delete 'investor.' I do basically zero investing"

Earlier this month, Musk ruled the headlines after he took to Twitter to claim that "Aliens built the pyramids obv (obviously)", hinting that Pharaoh Ramses 11 was probably out of this world too. In the following tweet, he wrote, "Ramses 11 was :D." Musk said, "The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years."

Many Twitter users contested his claims and said that it was the Dinosaurs who built the pyramids. His tweet also earned him an invitation to Egypt. 

 

