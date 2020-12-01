Dadi: 'Bilkis Dadi' trolled for joining farmers’ protest at Singhu Border

Image Source : TWITTER/@MOHD_793 Bilkis Bano

The police on Tuesday detained Bilkis Bano --the 'Dadi' who had reached the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu to join the farmers protesting the government’s farm laws. Ahead of the detention, Dadi had said that the government should listen to the demands of the farmers. The 82-year-old has been trolled on Twitter as she went to join the farmers protesting against recently enacted farm laws.

However, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September. They have been demanding that the laws should be taken back by the Centre. These include-- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, earlier in the morning Bilkis Dadi went to join them but was stopped by the police and later detained. As soon as the news reached social media, #dadi became a popular trend as people started trolling her on 'Free Briyani'.

However, Bilkis Dadi became the face of the anti-CAA protests earlier this year and also featured along with PM Modi in Time magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People of the Year’ list. She currently lives in Shaheen Bagh with her daughters-in-law and grandchildren.