Biryani sales witness surge after Arvind Kejriwal’s victory in Delhi Election

Arvind Kejriwal supporters vowed to celebrate Delhi Election result with a victory

Aam Admi Party and Arvind Kejriwal's landslide victory in the recently held Delhi Elections called for a celebration by his supporters. AAP managed to win 62 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. The win not only brought a smile on the faces of AAP supporters but also of biryani sellers across Delhi and why so? According to a report in the Economic Times, the sale figures of Biryani saw a sharp rise after the declaration of the Delhi Assembly result.

Speaking to Economic Times, Raymond Andrews, cofounder at Biryani Blues said, "We have seen a higher uptake on our orders today (January 11), which looks to increase through the evening.”

Despite the fact that yesterday was a Tuesday, a day when many avoid consuming nonveg food, the sales figure of another biryani Chain Biryani By Kilo saw a rise.

Seeing the trend many outlets came with promotional offers giving discounts and a 1+1 deal.

Biryani made a lot of headlines in the Delhi Election campaign. Many BJP leaders said that free biryani is being distributed to keep the Shaheen Bagh unrest going and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has facilitated this supply. After which AAP supporters had vowed to celebrate the victory with biryani.