Alaya F takes internet by storm with Buss It Challenge; Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALAYA F Alaya F takes internet by storm with Buss It Challenge; Ayushmann Khurrana can't stop laughing

Actress Alaya F on Wednesday took the internet by storm as she shared a video of herself attempting a viral Buss It Challenge with her own twist. Sharing the video as a part of Alaya F series she captioned it, "संभलकर cautiously #BussIt कोरोना अभी तक खत्म नहीं हुआ है".

The viral challenge has become a rage among netizens. Alaya's Buss It Challenge began with her doing the hook step of the challenge and spraying a sanitizer to her viewers and then trying on multiple face masks before switching and sporting a blue protective kit, complete with a face shield. The video ends with a voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan, "Corona abhi tak khatam nahi hua hai."

Alaya's twist to Buss It Challenge garnered a lot of attention and cracked up everyone including Bollywood celebrities, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor as they dropped laughing emoji on her post. Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchika Kapoor commented saying 'What a cutie'.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also took up the Buss It Challenge. Their hilarious face-off challenge became viral on the internet. Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a video where the duo can be seen grooving and giving a fight to each other. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Werk it baby! @ranveersingh.” Both the stars can also be seen wearing bucket hats as they tried the newest challenge.

Alaya has always made sure to treat her fans and followers with some great content. She keeps sharing viral trend videos, make-up hacks and some fun posts on her social media.

On the professional front, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaanemann in 2020. Alaya took to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt post dedicated to one year of Jawaani Jaaneman, "I can’t believe it’s been one year since the release of Jawaani Jaaneman! A film that will always be incredibly special to me, not only because it was my first film but because everyday on set was so happy, so encouraging, so motivating, so much fun and filled with sooo much laughter."

She further added, "I was working alongside such wonderfully brilliant people with such a nurturing team, I never felt out of place or lost.. everyday just reassured me that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. This day last year I was a bundle of nerves, anxiously reading and watching every review, and now one year later I just want to say thank you! Thank you for allowing me into your lives and for accepting me with open arms. My journey is just beginning. Swipe to see some fun memories from the sets."