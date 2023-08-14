Telangana: Woman finds armed robber hiding in her house. This happens next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A woman was attacked by a masked armed robber who was hiding in a corner of the house.

Telangana: In a excellance display of strength and bravery, a woman fought with an armed thief who was hiding in a corner of her house in Telangana. The entire incident was caugth on CCTV.

According to the video, a woman found that an armed masked robber was hiding in a corner of the house when she was stepping out.

The robber suddenly tried to attack the woman as soon as he realised that she had discovered him. The incident took place at Vemulawada town in Rajanna Sircilla district early on Sunday.

The robber armed with an iron rod had barged into her house and hiding in darkness to attack her. She valiantly fought and forced him to flee after the brief encounter.

The video of the woman bravely taking on the thief went viral on social media.

Apparently, alarmed by the barking of her pet dog, the woman stepped into the courtyard. She was shocked to see a masked man hiding in a corner.

Even before the woman could raise alarm, the robber tried to attack her with an iron rod. The woman dodged the assault and tried to run into house. He tried to assault her and in the process curtain fell down with the pull.

The woman bravely confronted the robber by holding the iron rod with both the hands. The pet dog continued barking and the woman also kept shouting to alert her neighbours.

The man tried to shut her mouth but his attempt was unsuccessful. Though the robber tried to attack her again, she refused to give up. Stiff resistance from the woman forced the thief to run away.

The woman later complained to police that the robber snatched a 7-gram gold chain from her.

With inputs from IANS

