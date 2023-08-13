Telangana: Official at sports school suspended after girl students allege him of sexual harassment

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC An inquiry was launched into the matter

The Telangana government on Sunday suspended a senior official of State Sports School in Hakimpet, Hyderabad after some girls students of the instutute alleged him of sexually harassment.

Telangana Minister for Sports and Youth Services V Srinivas Goud told reporters that the official has been suspended.

Reacting to the media report about the allegations of the sexual harassment of girls by the Telangana State Sports School official, the minister announced setting up of a five-member committee to enquire into the matter.

The minister said an enquiry has been ordered and further action will be taken up based on its report.

Saying she was pained by the news report, BRS MLC K Kavitha requested the minister in a post on X, formerly Twitter, to initiate necessary action against the official facing the allegations and to ensure justice for the victims.

she also sought a thorough enquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the official denied the allegations against him made the media report and called them false.

The school provides free education, coaching, and boarding among other facilities to students and currently coaches them in 11 disciplines including archery, football, and gymnastics.

(With PTI inputs)

