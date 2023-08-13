Sunday, August 13, 2023
     
Rajasthan Shri Rajput Karni Sena president shot at during public event in Udaipur, accused arrested

According to media reports, the Rajasthan Shri Rajput Karni Sena president had recently removed the accused from his post which drove him to conduct the crime.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Udaipur Updated on: August 13, 2023 14:50 IST
The injured Rajashtan Shri Karni Sena president was taken
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The injured Rajashtan Shri Karni Sena president was taken to the hospital

Rajasthan Shri Rajput Karni Sena president Bhanwar Singh was shot at during a meeting in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. His condition is said to be out of danger.

Immediately after the firing, the other people present in the meeting caught the attacker and thrashed him badly.

The accused was later handed over to the police.

 According to the report, the meeting was going on when suddenly a youth opened fire in the crowded meeting. 

The meeting was going on at BN Sansthan in Udaipur when the incident happened. After being shot, Bhanwar Singh was taken to the hospital.

The media reports suggest that the accused was angry with Bhanwar Singh after he had removed him from his post.

