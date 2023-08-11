‘What should you do now?’: KTR questions Lok Sabha Speaker over BJP MP's 'filthiest language' against KCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao

Telangana Minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday took strong exception to BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's comments on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Parliament, asking Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as to what action he would take against the member of the House.

In an apparent reference to the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha after his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname case, the BRS leader questioned questioned the Speaker's stand on the BJP leader citing the example of disqualification of "an MP" following a court's judgment over his remarks on people having 'Modi' surname.

'What should you/we do now Speaker Sir?'

"So, an MP of Congress was disqualified from his membership for calling out PM’s surname in a derogatory way. Now, a BJP MP from Telangana goes to great lengths and denigrates Telangana's twice-elected popular CM KCR in the filthiest language in Loksabha yesterday. What should you/we do now Speaker Sir? @ombirlakota," Rama Rao tweeted questioning Speaker Birla.

KCR stands for 'Kasim Chandrasekhar Razvi'

During a debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed there has been a sharp rise in the income and assets of Rao's family members. He also alleged that they are looting the state. The BJP leader also claimed KCR stands for 'Kasim Chandrasekhar Razvi' alluding to the general of the erstwhile Nizam's military Kasim Razvi. The chair objected to the remarks and asked him not to take names.

Mocking the Telangana CM, teh BJP MP further said, "'Raat me peeta' (drinking at night), 'din bhar sota' (sleep all day), 'kisi se nahin milta' (meets no one). That is a BRS leader. What is happening to Telangana state? The family is looting the state".

The BJP leader claimed that as per the election affidavits, the assets of KCR's son grew by 400 per cent while his wife's went up by a whopping 1,800 per cent. Kumar also described the BRS as 'Bhrashtachar Rakshasa Samithi' (roughly translated as a corrupt and demonic association).

