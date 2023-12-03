Telangana Elections Results 2023: Congress gets nearly 40 percent vote share, BJP gains double

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana Elections Results 2023

Counting of votes are currently underway in four states including Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. As per the latest date from Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress is leading the vote share in Telangana with 39.89 percent, which is nearly 12 percent more than the previous Assembly elections in 2018.

On the other hand, BRS (previously TRS) has lost over 8 percent vote share in the state and is also looking to lose the 2023 elections to the Congress party. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed much better than expected and gained nearly double the vote share of than previous one.

As per the latest trends, it is clearly visible that the Congress party is getting the mandate of the Telangana people and is currently leading with 63 seats. BRS, who won 88 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections, is leading in just 41 seats. BJP got just one seat in the 2018 Assembly elections have gained 8 seats as per the trends.

Check out the latest vote share as per ECI:

Congress: 39.89 percent

BRS: 38.08 percent

BJP: 13.91 percent

AIMIM: 1.13 percent

BSP: 1.18 percent

Important constituency seats

There are 119 Assembly seats in Telangana and the important ones are Kamareddy, Gajwel from where the current Chief Minister of the state contested. Other important constituencies include Chandrayangutta, Gajwel and Huzurabad, Kodangal and Kamareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Maheshwaram, and Jubilee Hills among others.

India TV-CNX Exit Poll stands corrected as per latest trends

The India TV-CNX exit poll projected that the Congress party is likely to wrest power from KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). According to our exit poll, BRS is likely to win 31-47 seats, while Congress may clinch 63-79. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may bag 2-4 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to win 5 to 7 constituencies.