YSRTP chief YS Sharmila manhandles cops while visiting SIT office, detained | WATCH

Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila manhandles police personnel in Hyderabad

Telangana: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was seen manhandling police personnel when cops were trying to prevent her from visiting the Special Investigating Team (SIT) office over the TSPSC question paper leak case, in Hyderabad.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which YS Sharmila is being seen manhandling and misbehaving with the cops. Women police personnel are also seen trying to detain her. The source of this video is YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP).

Cops have shifted her to a local police station. She was detained after police officials received information about her visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case.

