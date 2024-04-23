Telangana bridge, supposed to be built by 2017 and is still under construction, collapses due to strong winds

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Visual from the spot

A part of an under-construction bridge, whose construction began in 2016 across the Manair River in Telangana’s Peddapalli district, collapsed on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday due to strong winds. The bridge was being constructed to connect Odedu to Garmillapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. There were no casualties reported in the incident that occurred in the Odedu village of Mutharam mandal. A possible tragedy was averted as the incident took place past midnight when there was no one around.

Villagers alerted police about the incident on Tuesday.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid in 2016 and was estimated at a cost was Rs 47.40 crore and was scheduled to be completed within a year. The bridge was being constructed to connect Odedu to Garmillapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The work was delayed due to a change of contractor, lack of funds and other reasons. A temporary road under the bridge was being used for commuting by the local people. The bridge was expected to reduce the distance between Manthani and Parakal, and Bhupalpally and Jammikunta towns by about 50 kilometres.

(With IANS inputs)