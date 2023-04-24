Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Delhi Metro goes viral again: Man captured on camera brushing his teeth. Watch

Unconventional commuting: Delhi man brushes teeth on metro, goes viral.

Kritika Bansal New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2023
Delhi Metro viral video
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Delhi Metro viral video

Trending News: In today's age of social media, viral videos have become a common occurrence. Recently, a video of a man brushing his teeth inside a Delhi metro compartment went viral on Instagram. The clip, which has garnered over 1.3 million views and 81,000 likes, shows the man confidently performing his morning routine while commuting on the metro.

While some social media users praised the man's confidence and unconventional behaviour, others slammed him for his disregard for hygiene and etiquette. This viral video comes shortly after the "Delhi Metro Girl," Rhythm Chanana, gained notoriety for her unorthodox fashion choices while commuting on the metro. 

The viral video of the man brushing his teeth on the Delhi metro has sparked a range of reactions on social media. While some appreciate his confidence, others are critical of his lack of hygiene and etiquette. 

Watch the viral video of man brushing his teeth inside Delhi Metro here:

