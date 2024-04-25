BJP and RSS will scrap reservation by 2025, says Telangana CM and Congress leader Revanth Reddy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Amid the political altercation between the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Congress in Telangana, the state Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has now taken charge and launched a scathing attack on the BJP. In his latest remark, he alleged BJP of planning to end the reservation. He claimed that the BJP will scrap the reservation by 2025 as the year marks the completion of 100 years of the RSS.

While speaking at the public meeting he said, “By 2025, RSS will complete 100 years. They are trying to scrap SC, ST, OBC reservations by 2025. Many times, RSS and BJP leaders have commented about reservations.” He also said that the BJP had earlier stopped the implementation of the Mandal Commission report which provided reservations for the Backward Classes (BC). He further said that they are trying to get 400 seats in the parliament, just to have a sufficient number to scrap the SC, ST, and BC quota. Reddy went on and said, “Few people are supporting BJP, which is trying to scrap reservations. These Lok Sabha elections are a referendum on SC, ST, BC reservations.”

PM Modi's attack on Congress regarding Muslim quota

Recent remarks of the Telangana Chief Minister come in the wake of the Prime Minister’s staunch attack on the Congress party regarding the inclusion of the entire Muslim community in the OBC category in Karnataka. "Once again, Congress has given reservation based on religion in Karnataka through the backdoor by putting all Muslim castes along with the OBCs. By doing so, it has snatched a big chunk of reservation from the OBC community. Congress indulged in this dangerous game which will destroy your (future) generations. It is the biggest enemy of the OBCs", said PM Modi in an elections rally in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed the Congress and referred to the move as “Islamisation of India.” "Congress' statement is very unfortunate. This is a part of despicable attempts at Islamisation of India and pushing it towards divisions. When the UPA Government came to power, it made such attempts at that time too... At that time too BJP had carried out a massive agitation. So, be it Justice Verma committee report or Sachar Committee Report - they were all attempts by Congress to loot the reservation of OBCs, SCs, STs," CM Yogi said.

ALSO READ | 'Islamisation of India': CM Yogi on Congress-led Karnataka govt move to include Muslims in OBC category

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka may contest from Amethi, Raebareli, visit Ayodhya before nomination: Sources