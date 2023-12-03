Telangana Election 2023: Owaisi helps BRS to draw Muslim votes, says India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: The stage is set to declare the results of assembly elections held in four states- Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan on Sunday.

Speaking on Telangana's upcoming results, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma said there was a fight for the votes of Muslims in Telangana.

"AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi helps Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the state and fetches him Muslim votes. And when Owaisi slashes Muslim votes from Congress and directs it towards BRS, it harms the Congress and benefits BRS," he added.

Rajat Sharma highlighted the exit polls did not give a clear picture and different agencies predicted different results.

"Few people are saying that these elections in the four states are the semifinal of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but I disagree with them. The results of the state elections never reflected any impact on the General Elections since 2003," he added.

Rajat Sharma said that elections were held for the first time in Chhattisgarh in 2003 and If we look at the track record of 20 years, BJP won in MP in 2003, but in 2004 the UPA government was formed.

Likewise, If we look at the records in Rajasthan, in 2003 BJP got 120 seats out of 200, but the Congress government was formed in the Lok Sabha in 2004 and Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister, he elaborated.

Rajat Sharma on MP election results

On the question did Congress leader Kamal Nath miss again this time? Rajat Sharma said BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is younger than Kamal Nath in age, and experience, but in terms of hard work, Shivraj is much ahead of Kamal Nath.

"People were saying fatigue factor was active and anti-incumbency of 18 years may go against of Chouhan and the groupism was also apparent but Chouhuan seems to overcome all these factors, " he said.

The southern state that voted on November 30, recorded voter turnout of 71.14 per cent. There were 3.26 crore eligible voters in the state, who excersied their franchise. Meanwhile, as many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

