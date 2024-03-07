Samsung Galaxy M14 4G with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M14 4G

Samsung has launched a new 4G smartphone in India. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M14 4G joins Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, which was first unveiled in India in April 2023. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is priced lower than its 5G counterpart as it lacks certain features and 5G connectivity. Some of the highlights of the newly launched 4G smartphone includes a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, support for 25W wired fast charging and more. Here are all the details about the Samsung Galaxy M14 4G you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G India price and availability

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is available in two colour options: Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue. The smartphone is offered in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB + 64GB variant is available for Rs 8,499 and the 6GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 11,499. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is available via Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+PLS LCD screen with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device comes with a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device gets a 13-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

