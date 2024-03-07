Vivo V30 series launched in India: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO vivo V30 series

Vivo, a smartphone brand has its V-Series portfolio in India with the launch of the V30 series. The company has launched two new smartphones - V30 Pro and V30. The new V30 series smartphone will go on sale across from Flipkart and other partnered retail stores across the country from March 14 onwards.

Vivo V30 Pro: RAM, storage and price

The smartphone will be available the two variants:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 41,999

12GB RAM and 512GB storage for Rs 46,999

Vivo V30:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 33,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 35,999

12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 37,999

In an official statement, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, "With a focus on cutting-edge camera technology and exquisite design, the V30 series set new standards. Notably, our V30 series phones are India’s slimmest smartphones of 2024, featuring a powerful 5000mAh battery."

He further added, "Taking it up a notch, the V30 Pro marks a milestone in our collaboration with ZEISS, delivering professional-grade imaging quality with each of its three rear cameras," he added.

Both smartphones will feature a 50MP VCS main camera, which will be powered by Vivo’s Studio Quality Aura Light technology and it will be equipped to record 4K videos from the front and rear cameras.

The V30 Pro smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC processor, and on the other hand, the V30 smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

Both the devices run on FunTouch OS 14 and come with a software promise of three generations of Android updates and four years of security updates, as per the company.

The V30 Pro model will come in two colour variants- Classic Black and Andaman Blue. On the other hand, the V30 will be available in three colour variants- Andaman Blue, Peacock Green (with colour-changing), and Classic Black.

