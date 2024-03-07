Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
HCLTech and ServiceNow partners to deliver genAI-led solutions

Both companies will also launch a ServiceNow business unit and the ‘Fluid NOW' centres of excellence in London, New York and Noida for enterprises to explore the latest genAI solutions that can accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 14:03 IST
HCLTech, a global technology company and ServiceNow, a digital workflow company have announced a partnership to deliver new generative artificial intelligence (genAI)-led solutions for enterprises.

As per the company, the new offering will enable enterprises to adopt ServiceNow’s genAI capabilities across the business quickly and efficiently.

In a statement C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, of HCLTech, said, "HCLTech’s differentiated portfolio and engineering heritage positions it to deliver practical and customised genAI use cases to clients as they move forward with their digital transformation agendas.”

Under this partnership, HCLTech will offer consulting, design, implementation, and managed services through ServiceNow’s entire suite of products.

Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO, of ServiceNow said, "HCLTech offers a wealth of ServiceNow expertise to the world’s leading businesses.”

He further added, "It is an honour to extend our partnership to the cocreation of industry-specific genAI solutions that will ignite our customers' growth engines with transformative experiences.”

The partnership will help enterprises realise cost savings and enhance cross-department efficiency and productivity, the company stated.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg loses USD 3 billion after Meta outage: Shocking details here

Inputs from IANS

