Samsung Galaxy F15 5G launched with a 6000 mAh battery, priced at Rs 12999 onwards

Samsung has launched one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the Indian market by unleashing the Galaxy F15 5G smartphone. The main highlight of the device is the 6,000 mAh battery along with a 50MP camera, and MediaTek Dimensity processor. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 12999 and will be available to purchase from the e-commerce website Flipkart.

Price and variants

The Galaxy F15 5G is available in two variants – 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for 12999 and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Rs 14,499.

First sale details

The new device will go live with its first sale today at 7 pm from Flipkart. Those who are willing to buy a device will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on purchases which are made from an HDFC card. Those who are willing to exchange will get a bonus of Rs 1,000 additional discount.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Details

The handset comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display It comes with a waterdrop notch design Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor It supports a 5G network The smartphone will be available in two variants, with a maximum of 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, which could expand further by 1TB (with the use of a microSD card). The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery and it supports Type C charging The handset runs on OneUI 6 based on the Android 14 operating system The handset supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with a triple rear camera setup- 50MP main + 5MP ultra wide + 2MP macro camera For selfies, it has a 13MP shooter

The handset is available in three colour variants- Groovy Violet, Jazzy Green and Ash Black.

