Top 5 health benefits of using VR headsets: Tips from the experts

Virtual reality (VR) headsets have gained popularity over the period and the popular Apple Vision Pro has started a whole new meaning to the phrase of being 'glued to the screen', but these devices could also play a role in improving health and well-being, said the experts.

Indivisible Game, an online gaming information site has revealed five ways that VR headsets can bring physical and mental benefits to the players.

The spokesperson of Indivisible Game said, "While VR headsets do pose various risks like injuries from your surroundings, motion sickness, and eye strain, this technology has also proved useful in recreational, educational, and medical settings."

Tackle phobias with VR

Medical professionals have successfully adopted the new VR technology as a tool which could help to tackle and reduce phobias. Patients can be exposed to some of their greatest phobias like spiders, crowded spaces, heights, etc. in a safe, controlled environment.

The scope of VR allows for the gradual introduction of a wide range of phobias to patients, equipping them with coping methods to deal with their phobias in real life, according to experts.

Using VR for chronic pain relief

The virtual environment has crafted games and entertainment experiences which could help to relieve chronic pain, drawing attention away from your brain and further reducing the amount of conscious pain you experience, a report from the Virtual Reality Medical Institute found.

VR has been adopted by many hospitals to help ease the pain of patients who have recently undergone surgery, given birth, or been through cancer treatment.

Burn up to 13 calories per minute with VR gaming

VR headsets encourage gamers to be active, using their body and motion controls to explore various virtual locations rather than sitting on the sofa for a gaming session.

Data from the VR Health Institute revealed players can burn up to 13 calories per minute playing VR games, depending on their weight and the extent of movement.

VR headsets for mastering motor skills and cognitive abilities

As per experts, popular VR games like 'Beat Saber' not only serve as a form of physical exercise, but they can also provide excellent mental stimulation for adults and children alike.

Benefits include improved focus, enhanced cognitive abilities, and better memory. Games like these encourage players to problem-solve, memorise patterns, and stay attentive, keeping their minds more alert and active, the experts explained.

VR eases social isolation and improves anxiety

The immersive nature of VR devices can help reduce levels of depression and social isolation.

A scientific report conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic found that VR experiences were effective in reducing ’lockdown loneliness’ and supporting people who struggle with social isolation, depression, and social anxiety, the experts mentioned.

