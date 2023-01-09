Monday, January 09, 2023
     
Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

The new Moto Edge30 Fusion features a curved 6.55-inch pOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform. The handset comes with a 50 MP rear camera, and 32MP front camera. The handset is backed with a 4,400 mAh battery and 68W fast charging.

January 09, 2023
Motorola, a global smartphone brand has launched its new smartphone which comes in the Pantone colour of the year 2023, Viva Magenta, and features a 6.55-inch display.

The Motorola edge 30 fusion will be available at a limited period price of Rs 39,999 and will go on sale starting from Thursday, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores, the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Google Maps navigation now works without handset on Wear OS: Know-more

It features a curved 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform. The new smartphone weighs 175 grams and is 7.45 mm thick. 

ALSO READ: How to connect WhatsApp via proxy servers if denied the right?

"In our globally-exclusive partnership with Pantone in the smartphone category, we've seen how technology and colour can intertwine to provide a vessel of expression, fostering creativity and unlocking immersive experiences along the way," Motorola said.

ALSO READ: Mivi Model E Review: Premium-looking smartwatch with decent performance

Moreover, the edge 30 features a 50 MP rear camera and 32MP front camera. It also comes with a 4400mAh battery capacity and supports 68W charging.

"Motorola's exclusive, global partnership with Pantone in the smartphone category makes it the only smartphone manufacturer to launch a device in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, allowing consumers to explore, create and break boundaries through technology," the company said.

