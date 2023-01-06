Google Maps navigation now works without handset on Wear OS: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Google Maps

Google has announced that its Google Maps- the web mapping platform, will now support the Wear OS. The turn-by-turn navigation feature on long-term evolution (LTE) watches will work without the need of a smartphone.

If users have an LTE-enabled watch, or their watch is connected to the internet via WiFi, they can now enjoy having Maps on their wrist, the tech giant said on a support page.

When users allow location on their phone, navigation will work on their watch even when their phone is locked.

"This is especially helpful when you're out for a run or ride and have left your phone behind but want to take a detour or need help finding your way home," the company said.

Meanwhile, in August last year, the tech giant announced that the Google Maps application for Wear OS would get support for offline navigation.

The change would allow navigation to continue even if users left their phones behind.

