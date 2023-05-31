Blaupunkt invests Rs 100 crore in Indian TV manufacturing, targets 10% market share

Follow us on Image Source : BLAUPUNKT Blaupunkt

On Wednesday, German electronics brand Blaupunkt announced its plans to invest Rs 100 crore in India over the next three years for the purpose of TV manufacturing. The company aims to secure a 10 per cent market share in the premium affordable segment of the country. The investment will be allocated towards various areas including new product launches, establishing a manufacturing plant, enhancing sound technology, marketing initiatives, and expanding their overall operations.

In addition, Blaupunkt has planned to unveil five new Android/Google TVs with Dolby support on June 5th. The upcoming models include a 75-inch QLED TV, a 65-inch 4K TV with Google TV, a 50-inch 4K TV with Google TV, a 43-inch Full HD TV, a 40-inch Full HD TV, and a 32-inch HD TV. These TVs will be available for purchase starting from Rs 10,888.

Blaupunkt has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), whereby SPPL will oversee the manufacturing, branding, designing, packaging, and retailing supply chain for Blaupunkt products in the country.

Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director, Member of Board of Directors at GIP Development, the brand owner of Blaupunkt stated: "This collaboration represents a remarkable departure from the past, as we share similar values and business strategies. Our primary focus is serving the Indian market with affordable, premium, and top-quality products, while also concentrating on new technologies and product developments.”

"Together, we are aiming to gain the market share of 10 per cent in premium affordable TV category in India," Cebrat told IANS.

The upcoming TVs will be equipped with Google/Android operating systems and Realtek chipsets.

Additionally, Blaupunkt has established a strategic partnership with SPPL, which will operate its new factory located in Tilakwa, Hapur. This state-of-the-art facility will have a production capacity of 2 million units. The factory is expected to become fully operational within the next two quarters.

For individuals in search of a bigger screen and advanced functionalities, Blaupunkt presents the 50-inch and 65-inch Google TV models, available at Rs 28,999 and Rs 44,444, respectively. These televisions are equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, ensuring sufficient processing power and storage capacity.

With the utilization of an MT9062 processor, these models offer seamless and responsive performance, eliminating any lag. The 4K display accompanied by HDR 10+ technology guarantees breathtaking visuals, showcasing vivid colors and exceptional clarity.

Standing out from its competitors, the 75-inch QLED TV, available at a price of Rs 99,999, boasts an exceptional sound system that elevates the audio experience to new heights.

Featuring a QLED 4K display that presents a vast spectrum of 1.1 billion colours, this TV ensures lifelike and vibrant visuals that captivate viewers. It is equipped with a powerful 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker, comprising four built-in speakers, delivering an immersive and cinematic audio experience.

To enhance the sound quality and provide an unparalleled content viewing experience, the TV incorporates advanced audio technologies such as HDR 10+, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus. These features work in unison to deliver immersive and dynamic audio. Adding to its visual appeal, the TV showcases a sleek stand, a bezel-less display, and a slim profile known as Air Slim, all contributing to its aesthetic charm.

According to Avneet Singh Marwah, the CEO of SPPL, these TVs will be manufactured entirely in India with the backing of Google and Realtek.

Marwah added: "This factory will have a manufacturing capacity of 2 million units. We are proud to be the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt and look forward to continuing our mission of providing exceptional home entertainment solutions to our valued customers.”

Inputs from IANS

