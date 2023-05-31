Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube like and subscribe scam on WhatsApp: All you need to know

Over the past few months, cybercriminals have been utilizing YouTube as a platform to deceive users and steal their money. This scam involves offering individuals part-time job opportunities, requiring them to like and subscribe to YouTube videos, only to later swindle their hard-earned cash.

To raise awareness about these cyber threats, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released a video shedding light on the tactics employed by scammers and providing tips on how to avoid falling victim to their traps.

According to the video, fraudsters initiate contact with potential victims via popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, enticing them with lucrative work-from-home or part-time job offers. Once users accept the offer, they are directed to join a Telegram channel managed by the so-called "task manager," who assigns them specific assignments.

In this particular scam, victims are instructed to like and subscribe to designated YouTube videos and provide screenshots as proof to the manager. As users continue to engage with the videos, the scammer's job app shows an accumulating balance, allegedly representing their earnings.

However, these earnings are merely fictional, serving as a facade. When the victims reach a certain threshold, the scammers then demand an investment, typically around Rs 5,000, to supposedly access their accumulated earnings.

Once the unsuspecting victims transfer the money, the scammers abruptly sever communication by blocking the victims on WhatsApp and Telegram. Disturbingly, victims find themselves without any means of contacting their supposed task manager or the HR representative who offered them the part-time job.

In some instances, scammers go a step further by tricking victims into divulging their bank account details, subsequently enabling them to extract money from the victims' accounts.

To safeguard against such scams, individuals are advised to thoroughly research the employer or business before accepting any offers presented via messaging platforms. It's crucial to remember that legitimate employers never ask for payment in exchange for a job or request wire transfers or suspicious QR codes. In the unfortunate event of falling prey to an online scam, individuals should promptly report the incident to the authorities by dialling 1930 or registering a complaint on the Cyber Crime Portal (https://cybercrime.gov.in/).

By staying vigilant and following these precautionary measures, users can protect themselves from falling victim to these YouTube job scams and ensure their online safety.

