Telangana exam paper leak: Accused used ChatGPT and other electronic devices for cheating

In a significant development in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has uncovered the use of advanced technology by one of the accused. Reportedly, Poola Ramesh, a Divisional Engineer at TSNPDCL, is suspected of using an AI tool called ChatGPT and electronic devices to share answers with other candidates appearing in government recruitment exams.

According to IANS, Ramesh is accused of selling leaked question papers related to the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam and using ChatGPT and electronic devices to assist candidates in the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) exams. He allegedly shared the answers with at least seven candidates inside the exam hall using electronic devices, marking the first instance of ChatGPT and electronic devices being implicated in the case.

After receiving the exam questions on a mobile phone from an examiner, he and four others allegedly used ChatGPT to get the correct answers then they communicated these answers to candidates who were present in the exam hall using Bluetooth earbuds.

The incident serves as a wake-up call for educational institutions and regulatory bodies to strengthen their protocols and deploy advanced measures to detect and prevent such cheating practices in the future.

