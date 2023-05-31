Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
Telangana exam paper leak: Accused used ChatGPT and other electronic devices for cheating

Accused Poola Ramesh allegedly used ChatGPT to find answers after receiving the exam paper, and then shared them with candidates inside the hall using Bluetooth.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2023 14:15 IST
Image Source : CHATGPT Telangana exam paper leak: Accused used ChatGPT and other electronic devices for cheating

In a significant development in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has uncovered the use of advanced technology by one of the accused. Reportedly, Poola Ramesh, a Divisional Engineer at TSNPDCL, is suspected of using an AI tool called ChatGPT and electronic devices to share answers with other candidates appearing in government recruitment exams.

According to IANS, Ramesh is accused of selling leaked question papers related to the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam and using ChatGPT and electronic devices to assist candidates in the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) exams. He allegedly shared the answers with at least seven candidates inside the exam hall using electronic devices, marking the first instance of ChatGPT and electronic devices being implicated in the case.

After receiving the exam questions on a mobile phone from an examiner, he and four others allegedly used ChatGPT to get the correct answers then they communicated these answers to candidates who were present in the exam hall using Bluetooth earbuds. 

ALSO READ: ChatGPT outperforms human data analysts : Know how

The incident serves as a wake-up call for educational institutions and regulatory bodies to strengthen their protocols and deploy advanced measures to detect and prevent such cheating practices in the future.

On the other side, Recently, OpenAI has extended the availability of its ChatGPT app to iOS users in India as part of the company's broader expansion plans to include additional countries.

The Microsoft-owned company aims to make its app accessible to a wider user base, now iOS users in India can utilize the ChatGPT app free of charge with the convenience of syncing their chat history across multiple devices. 

ALSO READ: How ChatGPT helped an author to write 100 novels in a year?

Inputs from IANS

