Apple Music Classical App to launch on March 28

Apple Music Goes Classical: New Standalone App Launches on March 28

Apple is set to launch a new app called 'Apple Music Classical' on March 28, designed for users who love classical music. Apple Music Classical won't come pre-installed with iOS like other music apps; instead, it will be a standalone release in the App Store. The app, which would be available to users with a basic Apple Music subscription, includes thousands of exclusive albums, illuminating biographies of the composers, in-depth analyses of many important works, simple browsing tools, and much more.

The app will be initially limited to iPhone users and will support up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless audio, making it easy to search for specific recordings instantly. Moreover, the app's focus on classical music could help differentiate Apple Music from its competitors, such as Spotify.

The app will only work with Apple Music Voice Plan later, and users in China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan cannot access Apple Music Classical. The company promises to "regularly" add new playlists to its specialized classical music app.

After acquiring the music service Primephonic in 2021, the company continued to work on the app, which is now almost ready for launch. Six languages are supported by Apple Music Classical, which is compatible with iPhone 6 and later. These languages are English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Users also need to ensure they are using iOS version 15.4 or later.

