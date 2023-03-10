Friday, March 10, 2023
     
Apple Music Classical App to launch on March 28

Apple is launching a new app called "Apple Music Classical" on March 28, exclusively designed for classical music lovers, which will offer thousands of exclusive albums, biographies of composers, and in-depth analysis of important works, among other features.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2023 17:15 IST
Apple
Image Source : FREEPIK Apple Music Goes Classical: New Standalone App Launches on March 28

Apple is set to launch a new app called 'Apple Music Classical' on March 28, designed for users who love classical music. Apple Music Classical won't come pre-installed with iOS like other music apps; instead, it will be a standalone release in the App Store. The app, which would be available to users with a basic Apple Music subscription, includes thousands of exclusive albums, illuminating biographies of the composers, in-depth analyses of many important works, simple browsing tools, and much more.

The app will be initially limited to iPhone users and will support up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless audio, making it easy to search for specific recordings instantly. Moreover, the app's focus on classical music could help differentiate Apple Music from its competitors, such as Spotify.

The app will only work with Apple Music Voice Plan later, and users in China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan cannot access Apple Music Classical. The company promises to "regularly" add new playlists to its specialized classical music app.

After acquiring the music service Primephonic in 2021, the company continued to work on the app, which is now almost ready for launch. Six languages are supported by Apple Music Classical, which is compatible with iPhone 6 and later. These languages are English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Users also need to ensure they are using iOS version 15.4 or later.

FAQs

Q1. What is Apple Music Classical and who is it designed for?

A1. Apple Music Classical is a new app launched by Apple on March 28, designed specifically for users who love classical music. The app includes thousands of exclusive albums, biographies of composers, in-depth analyses of important works, browsing tools, and more. It is a standalone release in the App Store and is available to users with a basic Apple Music subscription.

Q2. Do I need to have a premium Apple Music subscription to access Apple Music Classical?

A2. No, users with a basic Apple Music subscription can access Apple Music Classical. The app is not pre-installed with iOS like other music apps and must be downloaded from the App Store. However, some features within the app may require a premium subscription to access.

