Airtel and Jio's Netflix Prepaid Plans - Check comparison, benefits, and other key details

Airtel vs Jio Netflix Plans: Airtel has recently rolled out a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,499, marking its entry into bundled Netflix subscriptions, similar to a move made by Reliance Jio a couple of months ago. Let's break down these plans for a clearer picture.

Airtel's Netflix-Bundled Prepaid Plan (Rs 1,499)

Validity: Lasts for 84 days.

Netflix Benefit: Includes a basic subscription worth Rs 199, designed for mobile use.

Additional Features: Offers unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, a generous 3GB of data every day, and exclusive Airtel Thanks perks.

Extra Perk: Grants access to unlimited 5G data and other bonuses like free Hello Tunes and Wink Music.

Reliance Jio Netflix-Integrated Prepaid Plans

Rs 1,099 Plan

Validity: Stretches over 84 days.

Netflix Benefit: Comprises a Netflix Mobile subscription, priced at Rs 149.

Added Features: Covers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data every day.

Bonus Inclusion: Throws in complimentary unlimited 5G data.

Rs 1,499 Plan

Validity: Also for 84 days.

Netflix Benefit: Mirrors Airtel's approach, including a Netflix (Basic) plan.

Extra Features: Includes unlimited calling, 3GB daily data, unlimited 5G data, and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel vs Jio Netflix Plans

Airtel and Reliance Jio are in a race to lure customers with integrated streaming services. Airtel's plan distinguishes itself with a comprehensive array of benefits, including exclusive Airtel Thanks perks and unlimited 5G data. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio's offerings are budget-friendly, with the Rs 1,099 plan being the most economical. Both telcos are tapping into the trend of merging telecom services with popular streaming platforms which provides users with diverse options to meet their communication and entertainment needs.

