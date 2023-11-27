OnePlus 12 to globally launch on December 4 - Check confirmed colours, camera specs, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE One Plus 12 Camera (Representational Image)

The OnePlus 12 is set to debut on December 4 for the brand's 10th anniversary. Recent details have emerged, showing the phone will be available in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White. Notably, the green variant seems to maintain its presence, following the trend set by the OnePlus 11 series.

Camera Capabilities

Regarding the camera, the OnePlus 12 will have a triple setup, including a periscope zoom lens, a confirmed 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a potential 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS support, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX581 sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 32-megapixel front camera is expected.

Display Details

Reportedly, The upcoming flagship from OnePlus might feature a curved display for a modern look, enhancing aesthetics and providing a comfortable grip. The 2K display is anticipated to have a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, earning it a DisplayMate A+ rating.

Processor and Performance

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Rumors suggest a substantial battery supporting fast charging. While the China debut is set for December, the global launch is speculated to take place in January 2024.

OnePlus AI Music Studio

Furthermore, the company has recently launched the OnePlus AI Music Studio, a tool using artificial intelligence to assist users in crafting their own music. This feature is accessible worldwide, including in India, and users can register using their email. The AI Music Studio covers various genres like rap, hip-hop, and EDM, which allows users to become composers.

