Spam and fraud call problems? TRAI provides updates for customer relief | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

TRAI's Do Not Disturb App: For years, spam calls have been a headache for Indian users, but relief might be on the horizon next year. India's Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) is updating its Do Not Disturb (DND) app to address the ongoing problem of spam calls and messages.

According to PTI, TRAI Secretary V Raghunandan revealed that 2024 will bring a major upgrade to the DND app, designed to address the challenges it has faced in the past. The focus is on fixing bugs that have hindered the app's effectiveness, particularly on certain Android devices. An agency has been enlisted to resolve these issues, offering hope for a smoother experience for users.

While the specifics of the bugs weren't detailed, Raghunandan acknowledged technical issues, especially on some Android phones. The goal is to have the revamped DND app compatible with all Android devices by March 2024 which will ensure a more user-friendly and efficient tool for reporting spam calls.

DND App and iPhone Users

Reportedly, one challenge has been iPhone users missing out on the DND app's functions due to Apple's strict app store policies. Currently, the app lacks access to iPhone call logs, limiting its effectiveness on iOS devices. However, efforts are underway to overcome these restrictions, with the aim of making the DND app functional for iPhone users as well.

A Spam-Free Future

With these improvements in the pipeline, the DND app could become a more robust solution against spam calls, offering respite to Indian users annoyed by unwanted interruptions. The changes are not only about fixing bugs but also about making the app universally accessible, creating a more effective shield against spam across various devices.

ALSO READ | Cyber Monday 2023 is here - What it is? and everything you need to know

ALSO READ | Top 5 affordable smartwatches to buy in November 2023

Latest Technology News