Top 5 affordable smartwatches to buy in November 2023

If you missed out on holiday sales, Amazon is still offering discounts on a range of electronics. Here's a roundup of budget-friendly smartwatches with significant price cuts. In addition, Amazon has also discounts on some affordable smartphones under ₹15,000. Here are a few phones that offer a good camera, a fast processor, and at least 6GB RAM.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro (₹1349)

Boasting a 1.39" TFT color display and a metal body, this smartwatch offers a 7-day battery life.

With 120+ sports modes and an AI voice assistant, it ensures a convenient user experience.

Noise ColorFit Pulse (₹1499)

Priced at ₹1499, this smartwatch claims an impressive 10-day battery life.

Featuring a Noise Health Suite for monitoring blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep quality, it's designed for active lifestyles with 60+ customisable watch faces.

Noise Pulse 2 Max (₹1599)

Currently available at ₹1599, this watch sports a large 1.85" TFT LCD display with high brightness.

Offering BT calling, Tru Sync technology for efficient connectivity, and a variety of customisable watch faces, it's a feature-rich option.

Fire-Boltt Encore Stainless Steel (₹1799)

Priced at ₹1799, this stainless steel smartwatch features a 1.83-inch full-screen touch TFT color display.

With 27 sports modes, Bluetooth call, music, and 24-hour health monitoring, it combines style with functionality.

boAt Wave Elevate (₹2299)

Available at ₹2299, this smartwatch features a 1.96" HD Display and Bluetooth calling with 10 saved contacts.

With a functional crown for easy navigation, 100+ sports modes, and health monitoring capabilities, it offers durability with its IP67 resistance.

Amazon's post-festive discounts make it a great time to grab these feature-packed smartwatches without breaking the bank.

