Saturday, November 25, 2023
     
  This new WhatsApp feature will show your profile information in chats - Deets here

This new WhatsApp feature will show your profile information in chats - Deets here

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to show profile details in chats, even when contacts are offline, responding to user feedback for better visibility.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2023 11:42 IST
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to make it easier for users to view profile information during chats. According to WABetaInfo, a recent Android WhatsApp beta update allows this enhancement to display profile details within conversations, even when the contact is offline.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.11 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on showing the profile info in our conversations,” WABetaInfo said in a statement. 

This change is seen as a positive response to user feedback, with many expressing the need for improved visibility of profile information. The upcoming feature, currently in development, allows users to see profile details directly within a chat which eliminates the need to navigate to the chat info screen. 

This quick access becomes particularly handy when someone has recently updated their profile information, ensuring others in the conversation are promptly informed of any changes. It's important to note that visibility will be subject to the user's privacy settings.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new feature that enables channel owners to request a review for their suspended channels. This feature is designed to bring more transparency to the process, allowing channel owners to seek clarification and address potential violations more effectively. 

This added layer of information not only streamlines the review process but also provides valuable insights for WhatsApp channel owners which enables quicker and more accurate assessments. As these features are still in development, users can anticipate their inclusion in a future WhatsApp app update. 

