JioCinema app glitch during India-Australia T20 match? Here's how to fix it

During the first match of the India vs Australia T20 series, the Reliance Jio Cinema app experienced a downtime affecting users across the country. Reports on Downdetector indicated the outage emerging around 7 pm IST. Users took to social media, including X (formerly Twitter), to highlight the JioCinema service disruption.

App Update Alerts: JioCinema Requests Users to Update on TV

Amid the outage, JioCinema users encountered persistent prompts urging them to update the app on their smart TVs. If you're unsure about updating the JioCinema app on your smart TV, here's a comprehensive guide based on your TV's operating system.

Understanding Your Smart TV OS

Identifying your smart TV's operating system is crucial for the update process. Different brands use various systems, such as Tizen OS for Samsung TVs, tvOS for Apple TV, and Android or Google TV for many brands like Realme, Sony, OnePlus, and Kodak.

Guide for JioCinema App Update

JioCinema Update on Samsung TV

Newer Models : Support automatic updates. Navigate to Settings > Apps > Auto update.

: Support automatic updates. Navigate to Settings > Apps > Auto update. Older Models: Manual update process through Smart Hub > Featured > Update apps.

JioCinema Update on Google TV or Android TV

Use the pre-installed Play Store. Search for JioCinema and tap "Update."

JioCinema Update on Fire TV

Use the Fire TV app store. Open Settings > Applications > App Store. Enable Automatic update or manual update by pressing and holding the center button on the app.

JioCinema Update on Apple TV

Open the App Store, locate JioCinema, and click "Update" if available.

Understanding your TV's OS simplifies the process, ensuring users can smoothly update the JioCinema app on their smart TVs.

