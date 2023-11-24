Is Google Pay charging convenience fees on mobile recharges? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pay

Google Pay users in India are now facing a new fee of Rs 3 when recharging their mobile phones through the app's UPI service. This marks a departure from Google Pay's previous practice of not charging extra for such transactions. The introduction of this convenience fee brings Google Pay in line with other payment platforms like Paytm and PhonePe, which already impose charges for similar services.

Users stumbled upon this change when a customer shared a screenshot online, revealing a Rs. 3 convenience fee on a Rs. 749 prepaid recharge plan from Jio. Reports indicate that this fee applies to both UPI and card transactions.

Details provided by tipster Mukul Sharma on X (Formerly Twitter) shed light on the specifics of these charges. Recharge plans below Rs. 100 won't incur a convenience fee, while plans ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs. 200 and Rs. 200 to Rs. 300 will have charges of Rs. 2 and Rs. 3, respectively. Transactions exceeding Rs. 300 will face a Rs. 3 convenience fee.

Although Google has not officially announced these convenience fees, recent updates to the terms of service for Indian users reference the new charges. The terms state that users will be informed about applicable fees before completing a transaction and that these fees are subject to the company's discretion.

This shift in Google Pay's policy reflects a broader trend among payment service providers in India, following the lead of platforms like Paytm and PhonePe, aiming to monetise their services by introducing fees for transactions. This strategy echoes similar charges implemented by various online services for tasks such as ordering food or booking movie tickets.

