Friday, November 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Top 5 smartphones you can buy under 15K in November - Specs, pricing, and other details

Top 5 smartphones you can buy under 15K in November - Specs, pricing, and other details

Looking for an affordable smartphone under ₹15,000? Amazon still has discounts on models with good cameras and fast processors.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2023 15:43 IST
smartphones under 15k, cheapest smartphones, lava, tecno, iqoo, redmi, infinix, smartphones, tech
Image Source : LAVA LAVA BLAZE Pro 5G

If you're in the market for an affordable smartphone under ₹15,000, Amazon still has discounts on some great options. Here are a few phones that offer a good camera, a fast processor, and at least 6GB RAM

Lava Blaze Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) - ₹12,999

  •    Powered by a robust 2.2 GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor.
  •    Features a 17.22cm (6.78") 120Hz FHD+ Punch Hole Display.
  •    Equipped with a 50 MP AI Camera, and an 8 MP selfie camera, and supports 33W fast charging.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB ROM) - ₹12,999

  •    Boasts the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor on a 6nm architecture.
  •    Offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate for enhanced gaming on the FHD+ display.
  •    Powered by a 5000mAh battery and houses a 50MP primary camera.

Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB ROM) - ₹13,499

  • Features a powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, running on Android 13 with MIUI 14.
  • Sports a 50MP head dual camera setup and an 8MP front camera.
  • Comes with a 17.24 cm FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Infinix HOT 30 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) - ₹13,500

  •  Offers 8GB RAM and ample storage with 128GB ROM.
  •  Equipped with a 6000 mAh battery and a 50MP AI camera for photography.
  •  Features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) - ₹14,999  

  • Features a Dimensity 6080 processor.
  • Offers 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 16GB with Memory Fusion), and a 120Hz 6.78-inch FHD+ display.
  • Equipped with a 50MP AI dual camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

These options combine performance, storage, and features, catering to those seeking affordable yet capable smartphones.

ALSO READ | Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro Series - Check key features, expected price in India, and more

ALSO READ | Apple AirPods Max 2 - Launch expected in 2024 with USB-C port | Deets inside

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News