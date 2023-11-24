Apple AirPods Max 2 - Launch expected in 2024 with USB-C port | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Airpods Max

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the AirPods Max 2, the successor to its 2020 headphones. Expected in late 2024, this new model is set to include a USB-C port, replacing the current Lightning port, aligning with European regulations and standardizing across Apple's AirPods lineup.

According to MacRumors, the AirPods Max 2 will come with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable and a USB-C to 3.5mm audio accessory cable for flexibility in connectivity.

Expected Design of AirPods Max 2

In terms of design, Apple is rumored to introduce new color options for the AirPods Max 2, though specific colors are yet to be revealed. Bluetooth 5.3 is anticipated to be a feature, that enhances wireless connection reliability and energy efficiency. Despite the Bluetooth specification including LE Audio, support for this feature is not expected in Apple devices at this time.

While significant changes beyond new colors aren't anticipated, plans could evolve before the expected late 2024 release.

Apple's U2 Ultra Wideband Chip

Reportedly, the inclusion of Apple's U2 Ultra Wideband chip, found in the latest iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, could bring Precision Finding to the Find My app for the AirPods Max 2. This chip would enable a more precise way to locate the headphones when they are nearby.

As the AirPods Max 2 progresses through development, Apple enthusiasts can expect updates that combine design refinements and technological advancements for an enhanced audio experience.

In a separate development, Apple Music just added a cool feature in the latest update (iOS 17.2) – now you can create playlists together with your friends, making your music experience more social.

ALSO READ | This new WhatsApp feature empowers channel owners to review suspensions - Here's how it works

ALSO READ | Black Friday Sales 2023: Save big on smartphones, appliances at Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon

Latest Technology News