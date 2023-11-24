Friday, November 24, 2023
     
Apple AirPods Max 2 - Launch expected in 2024 with USB-C port | Deets inside

Apple is reportedly launching AirPods Max 2 in late 2024, featuring a USB-C port and new color options. Here's more you need to know.

Image Source : APPLE Apple Airpods Max

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the AirPods Max 2, the successor to its 2020 headphones. Expected in late 2024, this new model is set to include a USB-C port, replacing the current Lightning port, aligning with European regulations and standardizing across Apple's AirPods lineup. 

According to MacRumors, the AirPods Max 2 will come with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable and a USB-C to 3.5mm audio accessory cable for flexibility in connectivity.

Expected Design of AirPods Max 2

In terms of design, Apple is rumored to introduce new color options for the AirPods Max 2, though specific colors are yet to be revealed. Bluetooth 5.3 is anticipated to be a feature, that enhances wireless connection reliability and energy efficiency. Despite the Bluetooth specification including LE Audio, support for this feature is not expected in Apple devices at this time.

While significant changes beyond new colors aren't anticipated, plans could evolve before the expected late 2024 release. 

Apple's U2 Ultra Wideband Chip

Reportedly, the inclusion of Apple's U2 Ultra Wideband chip, found in the latest iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, could bring Precision Finding to the Find My app for the AirPods Max 2. This chip would enable a more precise way to locate the headphones when they are nearby.

As the AirPods Max 2 progresses through development, Apple enthusiasts can expect updates that combine design refinements and technological advancements for an enhanced audio experience.

Here's why iPhone 16 series might tackle heating problems better

Apple to bring OLED displays on nine new iPads by 2027: Report

Apple prepares iOS 17.1.2 update - What to expect?

Apple Music's new collaborative playlists feature - How to use? A step-by-step guide

