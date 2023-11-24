This new WhatsApp feature empowers channel owners to review suspensions - Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Channels

Review Process for Suspended Channels on WhatsApp: WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is set to introduce a new feature that will allow channel owners to request a review for their suspended channels. The purpose of the new feature is to enhance transparency, enabling owners to seek clarification and address potential violations more effectively. The upcoming WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.10 update reveals ongoing improvements in this feature.

Enhanced Review Requests

According to WABetaInfo, in the upcoming update, channel owners can specify a reason when requesting a review for their suspended channel. This added layer of information not only streamlines the review process but also offers valuable insights to WhatsApp moderators which ensures a quicker assessment.

Reason Options for Review Requests

Some updates were misunderstood: Channel owners can clarify that certain updates or content were misinterpreted. This channel follows all Channel Guidelines: Owners can emphasise adherence to WhatsApp’s guidelines, addressing potential oversights or errors in suspension. I think the suspension is unfair or there are special circumstances: This option allows owners to request a second look, especially if they believe the suspension is unjust. Other: A general option for owners unsure why their channel got suspended.

Advantages of Specific Review Requests

Enabling channel owners to provide a reason for review enhances communication and clarity in the content moderation process. It promotes a more transparent dialogue between owners and the moderation team by offering valuable context for the restoration of suspended channels.

New Login Method for iOS Users

Whatsapp has also introduced a new feature for iOS users. Now, users can link an email address to their accounts which provides an extra way to access their accounts, especially if they have trouble receiving the usual 6-digit code via SMS.

