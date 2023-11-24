Black Friday Sales 2023: Save big on smartphones, appliances at Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Black Friday Sale 2023

Black Friday Sale 2023: Black Friday, a major shopping event in the US, has expanded its reach to India with various retailers and e-tailers offering exciting deals. Here's a guide to where you can find the best deals during the Indian Black Friday sale.

Croma Sales

Croma, the electronics giant, is set to roll out discounts from November 24 to November 26. Shoppers can anticipate discounts on a range of gadgets, including smartphones, laptops, headphones, and TVs. Additionally, Croma is offering an extra Rs 1,000 off for ICICI Bank credit card holders and up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Vijay Sales Deals

Vijay Sales is joining the Black Friday celebration with special deals that feature discounts on a variety of products. If you're looking for a PlayStation 5 gaming console, now might be the time to make your move. There are also discounts on TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more.

Imagine Store's Apple Delights

For Apple enthusiasts, Imagine Store, an Apple-authorised reseller, is offering Black Friday Bonanza deals on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more. There's an extra Rs 5,000 discount also available for HDFC cardholders and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

Amazon Discounts

Amazon, a global e-commerce giant, is featuring Black Friday deals in India. From headphones and TWS earbuds to projectors and beauty products, there's something for everyone during the Black Friday sale.

Tata Cliq's Saving Offers

Tata Cliq, the e-tailer, is also offering discounts during this Black Friday sale, Look out for discounts on speakers, earphones, and headphones. As an added bonus, enjoy an extra 10% off with ICICI and Kotak Bank cards.

