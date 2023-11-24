Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro Series - Check key features, expected price in India, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro Series

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Nubia has launched its latest Red Magic 9 Pro series smartphones, creating a buzz with their striking design and features. This flagship series, currently available in China, features two models: Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+.

Features of Red Magic 9 Pro Series

Both models in the Red Magic 9 Pro series are dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones equipped with Red Magic OS 9.0, operating on Android 14. The newly launched smartphones feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116x2,480 pixels) BOE Q9+ display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Both smartphones in the series boast the latest Snapdragon 8 gen 3 processor from Qualcomm. Reportedly, the Red Magic 9 Pro stands out with a custom RGB effect and a cooling fan camera module to prevent overheating. The base model offers 1TB storage and 24GB RAM. These smartphones support rapid 165W fast charging.

Variants and Prices (As per Indian Currency)

For the Red Magic 9 Pro

Red Magic 9 Pro (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is priced at around Rs 51,700.

Red Magic 9 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) comes at approximately Rs 57,000.

Red Magic 9 Pro (12GB RAM, 512GB storage) is available for around Rs 61,100.

For the Red Magic 9 Pro+

256GB variant with 16GB RAM is priced at about Rs 64,600.

512GB variant with 16GB RAM costs around Rs 68,900.

The top variant with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at approximately Rs 83,100.

With these smartphones, Nubia brings a blend of high-end performance, unique features, and ample storage options, catering to users who seek both design aesthetics and powerful capabilities.

