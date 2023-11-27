Why Google is cutting calendar support for these Android devices? Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Calendar

Google Calendar, a widely used app for managing schedules on Android, iPhone, and computers, is undergoing changes that could impact users with older Android devices. The newest version of the Google Calendar app (v 2023.46.0-581792699-release) includes a flag named "UnsupportedOperatingSystem__enabled." This flag indicates users with outdated operating systems (Android 7.1 or below) to update to Android Oreo (8.0) or a newer version to continue using the app.

Why the Change?

The reason behind this change is likely related to security concerns. Older Android versions often miss out on regular updates, especially security updates, making them more vulnerable to potential risks such as vulnerabilities, attacks, and data loss. In contrast, newer Android versions come equipped with improved security features that offer better protection against these potential risks.

Common Industry Practice

It's a common practice in the tech industry for developers to stop supporting older operating systems to ensure apps stay up-to-date, packed with features, and secure. Notable examples include WhatsApp discontinuing support for older devices and Google ending support for Nougat with the Chrome 120 update.

What Users Can Do?

Users facing this change have a couple of options. They can stick with the current Calendar app version by turning off auto-updates or installing an older version, although this comes with security risks. Alternatively, updating the device to Android 8 Oreo or a newer version guarantees ongoing support for the Google Calendar app and boosts the overall security of the device.

For users whose existing devices can't receive an update, users may need to consider getting a new phone. This choice enables them to stay current with security measures and continue using the Google Calendar app seamlessly.

